Construction work progressing at New Amsterdam sports stadium

Construction of the multimillion-dollar track and field stadium in New Amsterdam, Region Six, is progressing rapidly, according to Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr during an inspection of the site on Saturday.

Speaking to media operatives, Minister Ramson noted that the contractors were experiencing challenges due to continuous rainfall and the scarcity of some of the materials.

He explained that the rain has now subsided, and the availability of materials has improved, facilitating the contractors in executing their tasks swiftly and efficiently.

“We were able to get the project to a point where we want to see it. So, the next stage is the grassing and that is going to happen within the next few weeks. They (contractors) also have to give their attention within the next few months to the said grass making sure that it is receiving the care that is needed, similar to the one at the National Stadium” Minister Ramson explained.

The government is committed to decentralising critical facilities, as well as promoting inclusivity in the regions by hosting similar events, as seen in Regions Three and Four.

“We have also made a commitment to install FIFA standard lights here. So, whatever we are doing at Leonora where we host international matches, Region Six will soon have that capability to do so as well,” the minister stated.

The high-quality lights have already been installed on the ground. The design of the project will be similar to the MacKenzie Sports Ground in Linden, Region Ten, where work is currently underway.

Additionally, Minister Ramson revealed that the material for the synthetic track has been purchased and is awaiting installation.

However, he explained that before the installation phase, the area has to be asphalted, a process which would take about two to six weeks depending on the weather, and another 14 days to properly cure. The New Amsterdam sports facility will be built to withstand any weather conditions and facilitate different types of sports including cricket.

