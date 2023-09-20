Construction work underway at Grove/Diamond main road

The Ministry of Public Works’ Special Project Unit has begun works to rehabilitate the middle section of the main road in the Grove/Diamond area on the East Bank Demerara, which has led to a minor disruption in traffic.

Minister Bishop Juan Edghill on Wednesday morning visited the site, where he conducted a thorough assessment of the situation and explored potential alternative routes to facilitate traffic.

Ministry of Public Works' Special Project Unit working to fix the Grove/Diamond Public Road

The move is to ensure the road repair works can proceed efficiently and be completed in the shortest possible time, Minister Edghill underscored.

Due to the gravity of the work that has to be conducted, there cannot be heavy traffic on the main thoroughfare.

Traffic will now be rerouted through 3rd Avenue in Diamond, where an ongoing road construction project is underway.

“We have developed a plan and that plan is to make a bypass which will come through Diamond and would come out at Jimbo Bridge and eventually further up so that the corridor where we’re having difficulties will be easily accessible for machines and construction to take place,” the public works minister explained.

“Even when we come out at 10 in the night or 2 am to get work done on that road, without having a diversion of traffic we can’t get anything done… so as of now, we are trying to move heavy machinery into the location to be able to start excavating,” the minister added.

He noted, however, that the diversion will primarily accommodate lighter vehicles including cars, buses, and potentially, canters.

“We have arranged with the police to start diverting all light traffic,” Minister Edghill told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Trucks are still allowed to traverse the main Grove/Diamond thoroughfare but with much caution.

Minister Edghill urged commuters to exercise caution while travelling both areas and pleaded for their patience, noting that the team has been working aggressively to restore normalcy as swiftly as possible.

