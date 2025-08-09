Continued development for thousands of Wakenaam residents – Pres Ali

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to delivering transformative investments for Wakenaam, highlighting that the planned modern “transport ecosystem” will improve connectivity, lower costs, and improve the livelihoods of residents on the island.

In a special address to hundreds of residents during a community meeting on Friday, the Head of State said his government’s plan will integrate river and road transport, storage facilities and value-added processing to benefit farmers, families, and businesses.

“We’re going to invest in a transport ecosystem that will lower costs, support our pensioners and children, and make life easier for you, the people of Wakenaam,” President Ali stated.

President Ali delivering a powerful speech at the public meeting in Wakenaam

The president outlined a vision that includes direct subsidies, tax relief and the removal of duties on agricultural machinery for farmers.

Infrastructure upgrades, such as land development for crop diversification, improved drainage, and expansion of healthcare and education services, are also included in his plan.

Targeted financial support will be given to residents, including cash grants, increased pensions, and assistance for homeownership and home improvement.

“We want every family on this island to have the opportunity to own and upgrade their homes, to live with dignity, and to build wealth for future generations,” the President said.

In agriculture, a PPP/C government will help farmers diversify production, expand crop insurance for rice farmers, and make financing more accessible by reducing interest rates through a special development fund.

“We’re going to set up a special incentive, a special development fund, so that our farmers will not borrow at 8% and 9% or 12%, our farmers must borrow at nothing more than 4%,” the President said.

A sea of supporters at Wakenaam, Region Three

Highlighting the island’s transformation since 2020, President Ali pointed to the significant rise in land value, which he attributed to increased government investment.

“Five years ago, people were selling their land. Today, they are racing to buy it back. That is the confidence we’ve built in our economy and in your future,” he noted.

The president assured residents of Wakenaam that they will retain more of their income and that they will not be left behind in the country’s development agenda.

“The next phase is about wealth creation at the family and community level. We will remove burdens from your household budget—health, water, and education will be provided so you can keep more money in your pockets,” he said.

The president called for continued unity and support, emphasising that the Government’s investments are aimed at lifting the quality of life for every Guyanese, regardless of where they live.

Since taking office in 2020, the PPP/C Government has channelled significant investments into Wakenaam, transforming key sectors and improving the island’s quality of life.

Residents now enjoy 24-hour access to clean water from the $50 million Nooitgedacht well, with a modern water treatment plant underway to ensure a fully treated supply.

A $460 million solar farm, equipped with battery storage, has been installed to deliver reliable and renewable electricity, supporting agro-processing and other industries.

Road infrastructure has improved significantly, with over $2 billion spent on strong concrete roads. The aim is to cover the entire island by 2025. Education, public safety, and community facilities have also progressed under the PPP/C Administration.

The $84 million Arthurville Primary School was constructed with modern amenities, while nearly 100 new streetlights have been installed to enhance security and economic activity.

These efforts, along with continued investments in farming, housing, and transport, show the government’s dedication to strengthening resilience by creating opportunities and helping Wakenaam benefit from Guyana’s growth.