Contract awarded for the rehabilitation of Bartica Stelling

The Bartica Stelling which serves as a gateway to various riverine communities will be rehabilitated. This follows the re-awarding of the contract for the works after much deliberation.

General Manager of the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD), Marcelene Merchant on Tuesday said the stelling bid was opened in November last year and it was awarded on March 15 this year.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, inspecting works at the Bartica stelling back in September 2022

The project has faced several setbacks, including delays and complaints about the quality of work from 2017 when the first phase was awarded, and the second phase which wrapped up in 2019.

The project was only about 30 per cent completed.

However, when the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government got back into office in August 2020, work still needed to be done to bring the stelling up to a satisfactory standard to ensure value for money.

The stelling project was retendered, and K&K Construction and Hardware Supplies was awarded the contract for $553 million.

The retendering of the project was necessary to ensure that the work was completed to a high standard and within the 12-month timeframe.

This move is an important step towards improving the infrastructure and facilities at the stelling, and to ensure that it is safe, efficient, and able to accommodate the needs of the people who rely on it for transportation.

The expectation is that the new contractor will complete the project to a high standard and within the agreed timeframe.

