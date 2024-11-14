Conversation Tree Road project completed ahead of GuyExpo

The North-South corridor of Conversation Tree, Georgetown is now completed ahead of GuyExpo 2024.

The newly completed route will aid significantly in reducing traffic congestion, as thousands of Guyanese are set to visit the expo slated for November 14 to 17, at the Sophia Exhibition Centre.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspects the completed road works

During a site inspection on Wednesday, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, commended contractor S. Jagmohan and Sons for meeting the project deadline.

The upgrades which included, widening Lamaha Street from Vlissengen Road to Middleton and then from Middleton to Sheriff Street, were divided into two segments awarded to Devcon Engineering and Sawa Engineering.

Completion of the Conversation Tree Road Project

“This is yet another delivery of a project that was envisaged and executed, and it is now enhancing connectivity within the city,” Minister Edghill stated.

He also advised truck drivers to avoid using residential and small streets in the area.

Designated routes for truckers include turning from Conversation Tree to Dennis Street to reach Sheriff Street. Trucks heading south toward the highway can proceed directly via Sheriff Street.

Completion of the Conversation Tree Road Project

The minister said, “We are ensuring that this zone that has just been established is strictly no parking for trucks.”

To enforce these restrictions, the ministry will soon install “no parking” signs for trucks throughout the zone.

Meanwhile, Minister Edghill disclosed that Drury Lane is set to undergo cleaning works from Mandela back to Middleton Street, with the aim of improving conditions around the newly upgraded roadways.

