Conversation Tree Road project to be completed by October

The North-South corridor of Conversation Tree is now on track for completion by the end of October after S. Jagmohan and Sons took over the project.

The change in contractors came after Trinidadian contractor Kallco’s contract was terminated due to slow progress.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspects Conversation Tree Road Project

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill expressed satisfaction with the ongoing work during an inspection on Thursday.

“We want to be able to wrap this up by the end of October and I am sure that everybody will be pleased that a project that has been delayed is able to be pulled back,” Minister Edghill stated.

The minister acknowledged the challenges encountered during the earlier stages but praised those who worked diligently to bring the project back on course.

He remarked, “Sometimes the story is only told about who didn’t do what they had to do, and it is not often talked about those who worked exceedingly beyond to ensure we get things done.”

The project’s next phase will focus on linking the newly paved road to Sheriff Street.

Additionally, Dennis Street is being widened, with further plans to extend the road toward the Eastern Highway and Sophia. The remaining work is expected to be finished within six weeks.

To complement the roadworks, the Ministry of Public Works has contracted nine smaller firms to rehabilitate the boulevard along Conversation Tree.

These additional works include building a walkway, installing lighting, and landscaping, all aimed at enhancing safety, accessibility, and the overall aesthetics of the area.

Ongoing works on the Conversation Tree Road Project Ongoing works on the Conversation Tree Road Project Completed paving of the Conversation Tree Road Project

