Core homes handed over to families in Mon Repos, Lusignan

Two low-income families from Mon Repos and Lusignan on the East Coast Demerara corridor received new homes through the government’s Core Homes Support programme on Friday.

The initiative is part of the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP), funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal presented the keys of the homes to the recipients who expressed relief and gratitude for the improved standard of living these homes provide.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal Baburam Sanichar interacting with Minister Croal Baburam Sanichar and his wife, Rajdularie Hookumchand at their new home Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal handing over the keys to a new home to Shauna Badrinauth 63-year-old Shauna Badrinauth at her new home Baburam Sanichar’s new home Baburam Sanichar’s new home

For 63-year-old Shauna Badrinauth, the new home brings an end to years of hardship. Previously residing in the lower flat of her in-laws’ home in Better Hope, she often faced severe flooding during rains.

Brimming with tears, she said, “I couldn’t put down any mats or anything…The disgusting thing that used to happen every time you went out and came home when it rained, the place used to be under water. All we could have done was wash down [the place] and go to bed.”

With this new, stable home, she can finally live comfortably and securely. Badrinauth said, “It’s very beautiful. I am thankful for it. It is a shelter that is not flooded. [I] feel so comfortable knowing that water cannot [come] in,”

Meanwhile, the core home for Baburam Sanichar and his wife, Rajdularie Hookumchand, was modified to include a ramp to accommodate her mobility needs after she suffered a stroke during the construction phase.

This addition allows Hookumchand to navigate the home independently.

Baburam expressed his gratitude, saying, “We live better now than before… It is better for me because I used to [lift] her. One of my friends gave me this wheelchair.” A concrete walkway was also constructed from the lot’s entrance to the ramp, ensuring Hookumchand has unrestricted access to her new home.

During remarks, Minister Croal disclosed that contracts were recently awarded to construct 157 out of 188 core homes in targeted areas.

To date, 22 core homes have been handed over to families along the East Coast corridor.

“It makes a difference for them [the beneficiaries] … [It provides them with a comfortable and long-lasting environment, one that their children can feel proud and happy about,” Minister Croal noted.

Each home features two bedrooms, a kitchen unit, and indoor sanitary facilities, and is valued at $5 million with a $100,000 financial contribution from the recipients.

