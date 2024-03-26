Corriverton market undergoing $43M rehabilitation

The Corriverton Market vendors in Region Six will soon benefit from a more spacious and modern environment, when ongoing rehabilitation works are completed soon.

These works total a cost of $43 million.

The market reconstruction came after a fire incident that occurred last November, resulting in partial damage to the market structure.

Roof works currently ongoing at the Corriverton Market

On Tuesday, the Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, stated that work on the market is being done in two phases by two different contractors.

“One contractor, Mohamed Ahmed Construction is doing the roof while the other contractor Avi Construction will be constructing the stalls,” Minister Persaud explained during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

He clarified that due to safety concerns, both contractors cannot work simultaneously.

Therefore, to mitigate any risks, the second contractor will commence work after completion by the first company.

According to the minister, four stalls will be constructed by Avi Construction.

The entire rehabilitation project, initiated in mid-February, is slated for completion by the end of April.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of the Corriverton Town Council, Imran Amin, said approximately four vendors were directly impacted by the fire, while another 15 experienced minor damages.

“A lot of vendors that were selling in the area are back vending because it was not a huge section that was destroyed. The only part that is cordoned off to promote safety is what was damaged and is being rehabilitated,” he explained.

Amin further noted that the four displaced vendors have been relocated to another area to continue plying their trade.

This year, $1.3 billion was allocated for the completion and rehabilitation of the Corriverton, Kumaka, and Suddie markets.

