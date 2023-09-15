Cricket Carnival-A thrilling fusion of cricket and carnival

The momentum continues to build for Guyana’s Cricket Carnival. The carnival—aptly described as a meld between the popular Caribbean Premiere League and the festive carnival—has already attracted record number of visitors to the country.

While updating the media at the Arthur Chung Conference on Thursday, General Manager of Cricket Carnival, Abigail Mohabir, expressed optimism that this year’s activities will build significantly on the foundation of the first edition hosted in 2022. She added that all systems, including security and parking, are in place.

Mohabir was high in praise of the sponsors for the event, noting that sponsorship is always instrumental in hosting activities of this magnitude.

Hess Corporation, a global independent energy company and coventure partner in the Stabroek Block, is title sponsor for the 2023 edition of the carnival. The company is committed to supporting Guyana’s economic and community development, building upon the national healthcare initiative Hess announced in 2022 and other community investments.

Mohabir also highlighted the continued major sponsorship received from GTT and Caribbean Airlines as well as the consistent support from Banks DIH, AGM, Associated Brands, Stabroek Travel, Ansa McAl Trading, Simextra, ENet and Republic Bank Limited. GTT has made a multi-year commitment to the carnival.

“These companies bought into the concept and the vision of Cricket Carnival and agreed to throw their full support behind the initiative, and we are truly grateful for the partnership. Collectively, these sponsors have created the framework for what is already in motion as an energetic and entertaining fusion of cricket and carnival ” Mohabir noted.

Also speaking at the briefing was Nurriyah Gerrard of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport. Gerrard made a plug for pan enthusiasts to come out in full support for the Welcome Home Pan Brass and Soca set for Thursday at the Kingston Beach. She assured that all systems are in place for the event.

Meanwhile, the Super Concert set for September 23 is being billed as a celebration of unity and diversity. Head of Stabroek Travel, Ferial Suliman said the concert will feature several prominent Guyanese artistes alongside international acts, Kes, Sean Paul, Machel Montano and Shenseea.

Several other major events are carded for the coming week, including the Linden Regatta, the Canje Chutney Concert and the Carnival Parade.

Cricket Carnival was launched in 2022 by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, in collaboration with the private sector and is part of the government’s long-term vision of making Guyana the entertainment capital of the region and boosting visitor arrivals. Cricket Carnival coincides with Guyana’s hosting of the semi-finals and finals of the regional T20 tournament over a three-year period.

