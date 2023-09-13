Cross-streaming to be allowed at national level – Min. Manickchand

Cross-streaming will now be facilitated at national level, allowing students the flexibility to take on Caribbean Secondary Examinations Certificate (CSEC) subjects from other streams.

The announcement was made by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, during the commissioning ceremony of the Mrs Maureen Massiah Wing at The Bishops’ High School on Monday.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

“So, if someone is doing Chemistry, Biology, or Science subjects and wants to cross-stream to Art subjects, it is going to be allowed on the timetable. The Bishops’ High School was only allowing, up to last year, only a certain number of subjects and only a certain number of choices that children had. And some children wanted more,” the minister explained.

Highlighting that less than 250 students nationwide opt for 12 or more CSEC subjects annually, Minister Manickchand asserted that academically gifted students exist in every nation and should not be restricted from pursuing more subjects if they desire.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand interacting with students

She explained that starting this year, fourth-form students will have the option, to take exams in Mathematics, English, Literature, one foreign language, and possibly Electronic Document Preparation and Management (EDPM).

This is not a mandatory requirement but it depends on if the students are eligible or meet the criteria.

Relative to science-related school-based assessments (SBAs), Minister Manickchand met with science heads of department (HoDs) from various secondary schools last week, where it was decided that some of the SBAs would be introduced in third form.

