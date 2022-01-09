CSO programme reintegrated over 2000 Amerindian youths into the workforce

The PPP/C Government, in just one year, has trained over 2000 Amerindian youths through its Community Service Officers’ (CSO) programme in keeping with a manifesto promise.

The first people of Guyana

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, M.P., in a recent interview said this programme allows for individuals to be trained and meaningfully contribute to the development of their communities.

“In 2021 we had our full complement of 2000, in fact 2000 plus youths were back on roll with respect to working in their communities meaningfully and being trained and supporting their communities’ development while receiving of course a stipend as an incentive,” Minister Sukhai said.

Th Minister said this billion-dollar initiative not only improves the skills of the Amerindian people but also allows for money to circulate in their communities.

ICT classroom constructed by the PPP/C Government

She further noted that 600 youths were trained in other areas like solar installation, servicing and operating tractors, as well as in information communication technology (ICT).

“We have trained 200 young men and women with respect to solar installation maintenance. We’ve trained another 200 in driving and operating a tractor, as well as servicing the tractor and we have completed training also of 200 young men and women in ICT, in preparation for the major connectivity programme.”

The minister said the Amerindian people must be prepared for connectivity, a major project being administered by the Industry and Innovation Unit of the Office of the Prime Minister. This initiative entails several ICT training sessions for young people to bridge the digital divide in the country.

ICT important to bridge digital divide

“We have jump-started the Amerindian youths in being prepared for connectivity so that they will be able to, not only manage, but they will be able to train their peers, farmers, youths, and school children. They will also be able to provide support to teachers and nurses who may very well have to use the computer,” she said.

Meanwhile, the government has also synchronised training for medical health practitioners in various fields so that they can better deliver healthcare services in these hinterland regions.