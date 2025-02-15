CT scan machine for Linden Hospital Complex – Min. Anthony announces

Residents from Region Ten and surrounding areas will soon have improved access to imaging services as Linden Hospital Complex is earmarked for a new Computerised Tomography (CT) scan machine.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony made the disclosure at the commissioning of Muritaro’s Health Post, on Tuesday.

“Now, we haven’t ignored Linden. So, we have [made funds available] in this year’s budget for a CT scan machine for the Linden Hospital. Once Dr Harris (Regional Health Officer) settles down, he will have to do the procurement to buy a CT scan [machine] for this hospital,” Dr Anthony said.

In addition to expanding the services being offered at the hospital, this machine will drastically reduce the need for persons to travel great distances for these services.

Minister Anthony further emphasised, “We have taken a decision that we want to improve the quality of hospital care that we are giving to our patients…”

On Tuesday, Dr Anthony commissioned a state-of-the-art mammogram machine at the Linden Hospital Complex, expanding breast cancer screening services for many women.

This crucial piece of machine will also reduce the need for them to travel to Georgetown or elsewhere to be screened.

Health facilities

Residents no longer have to travel far to access primary healthcare services following the commissioning of Muritaro’s $23.7 million Health Post and Blueberry Hill’s $28.3 million Health Centre.

A computed tomography (CT) scan machine

The government is actively working to ensure that every community either has a health post or centre.

“Over the last three years, we have built close to 25 new health centres and posts across this country. And in this region, we have a couple of them that we have built and we are very proud of that. We hope that people would utilise them,” Dr Anthony stated.

Through its targeted interventions and investments in the health sector, the government is ensuring that every Guyanese citizen has access to advanced health services.

