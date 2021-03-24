Dagg Point elected Chairman to be sworn in

– temporary IMC to be installed at Agatash

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall has said the elected community council chairman of Dagg Point, Region Seven, Mr. Michael Singh can now be sworn in, following the completion of an audit of the previous council’s work.

The Minister made this statement on Monday during an outreach in the Region. He told residents the audit was conducted by an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to ensure accountability.

“Every council that replaces another would want to know what they are inheriting and so that is why we had to put systems in place. So, the interim council was here just to make sure that during this phase until the audit is complete and the new council sworn in that the village is on level ground,” he said.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall

Minister Dharamlall encouraged the residents to use their energies to advance the community’s infrastructural and social development. He said the new council can now engage the Regional Executive Officer (REO), Mr Kerwin Ward to select a date and time for the swearing in.

However, several councillors have stepped down from their positions, noting that the Amerindian Act 2006 prohibits anyone who has not resided in an Amerindian community for at least three years from taking a leadership position.

As such, the Minister urged the new council to establish a register of the villagers to ensure similar incidences do not recur. He then charged the new council to be accountable and transparent in their management of the community.

“We do not take mismanagement of resources very lightly and so you will be held accountable for the resources that come into this village. If any of you is found culpable for mismanagement then you will be prosecuted,” he said.

Aside from this, he again pledged to providing solar streetlights to the community as well as construct their main access road.

A section of the meeting at Agatash, Region Seven

Meanwhile, Mr. Singh told DPI he is pleased with the Minister’s announcement and hopes to start to serving the people soon.

“I am satisfied that the Minister is here to address this situation. I am satisfied with his comments and so I am pleased with the overall message,” he said.

Concerning the councillors who relinquished their posts, Mr. Singh said the matter would be addressed with assistance from the regional administration.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall hands over a food hamper to this elderly Dagg Point resident

Additionally, in Agatash, Minister Dharamlall informed the residents that an IMC would be put in place temporarily until an audit is completed before electing new members. When the exercise is finished, the REO would serve as the Returning Officer to conduct the election.

In keeping with this, he urged persons to register all villagers to prevent a repeat of the Dagg Point situation.

“You told me that the council is not functioning and projects were proposed without consultations and so in a short time the audit will be completed soon for you to choose your new council. Once this is in place, in the next few months, there will be new developments,” the Minister said. Residents from both communities received food hampers as part of the Government’s efforts to help ease the hardship of the Covid pandemic.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall hands over a food hamper to this Agatash resident