De Kinderen, Den Amstel to benefit from block making initiative

Residents of De Kinderen and Den Amstel in Region Three, will soon benefit from training in block making, empowering them to supply the growing construction sector and earn an income.

The project is the brainchild of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal on Sunday, held a consultation with residents about the initiative which falls under the Community-based Employment Stimulation Project.

Kevin Dundas, who will be part of the people-oriented initiative told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the programme will benefit youths within the community and provide them with bountiful opportunities.

“I do see us benefitting from it because we can also sell in our community. We can also liaise on with the ministry and they can take some blocks off our hands, helping us to create a cycle to expand not only in our community but wider,” he stated.

Another beneficiary, Colin Henry, praised the initiative, noting that programmes like these are what youths have been longing for to develop their abilities.

“This is a good initiative, being a part of it is a great deal because it opens up doors for business opportunity that young people could earn dollars for themselves which is something great,” he said.

Minister Croal said the project has benefited several communities in Region Four, including communities like Tiger Bay, North Ruimveldt, Sophia, and the Guyana Prison Service.

The training will include practical block making and entrepreneurship training, to help participants maximise business opportunities.

Through the Central Housing and Planning Authority an initial investment will be made for the production of the first 1800 blocks.

“You are doing this with the intention for there to be continuity. For it to grow overtime,” Minister Croal said.

CHPA’s Deputy Director of Community Development, Donell Bess-Bascom, noted that the communities that benefitted from the programme to date, have been successful and are supplying the housing sector and other persons in the private sector.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standard ensures quality of blocks are produced.

The Guyana Revenue Authority and the Small Business Bureau are also collaborating with the CHPA to implement the project.

