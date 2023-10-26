Declaration of Georgetown sets ambitious goals for water security and universal access

In a landmark move, Caribbean ministers overseeing water resources joined forces on Wednesday to endorse the Declaration of Georgetown, a pivotal step towards ensuring water security and universal access to water and sanitation across the region.

The declaration, a product of rigorous deliberations at the 32nd annual Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA) Conference and Exhibition in Guyana, underscores a commitment to revamp the governance, legal, and institutional frameworks of the water sector.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

The significant accord was inked during the 19th high-level meeting of Caribbean water and wastewater ministries, a testament to the collective dedication to addressing crucial water-related challenges.

At the Marriott Hotel, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, led the charge alongside counterparts from Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, and Suriname, as well as, Parliamentary Secretary of Barbados, Dr. Romel Springer, Suriname’s Public Works Minister, Riad Nurmohamed, and President of CWWA, Marlon Daniels.

Caribbean ministers of water signing the Declaration of Georgetown

A key highlight emerged as Minister Croal unveiled a strategic partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) to spearhead the preparation of a Green Climate Fund (GCF) application. This transformative initiative aims to fortify the resilience of the Caribbean water sector, opening avenues for funding to tackle pressing issues.

Minister Croal emphasised, “There is an opportunity for governments across the Caribbean or even entities across the Caribbean to access funding from both or either agency to address this issue.”

Suriname’s Minister of Public Works, Riad Nurmohamed

The declaration further asserts the potential for Caribbean water utilities to secure climate financing for projects targeting greenhouse gas emissions reduction through non-revenue water (NRW) reduction and wastewater treatment.

Moreover, the IDB and CDB have pledged support for water utilities in devising plans to enhance wastewater treatment coverage within seven years, while swiftly reducing non-revenue water losses to optimal levels. Minister Croal also lauded the CWWA’s commitment to capacity building in the Caribbean water and sanitation sector through the CWWA Research and Education Foundation.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Public Utilities, Marvin Gonzalves

Looking ahead, Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Public Utilities, Marvin Gonzalves, reflected on regional progress, citing a substantial agreement with the IDB amounting to US$315 million. He remarked, “We now have access to financing from the IDB…” and expressed the commitment to fortify alliances across the Caribbean to advance the water agenda.

Minister Nurmohamed underscored the sensitivity of freshwater for human consumption, highlighting the forum as a platform for collaborative knowledge-sharing and solution identification.

Commending Guyana for its strides in treated water and the successful hosting of the conference, the Caribbean water ministers acknowledged the nation’s leadership.

As the conference unfolds, the theme, ‘Accelerating Change in the Water, Wastewater, and Solid Waste Sectors,’ sets the tone for a dynamic and transformative dialogue that paves the way for a resilient and sustainable water future in the Caribbean.

