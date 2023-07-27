Demerara Harbour Bridge to be reopened at 6:00 pm – Min. Edghill

The Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) is scheduled to be reopened for vehicular traffic at 6:00 pm Thursday.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill provided the update this morning while inspecting the ongoing rehabilitative works.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting ongoing works at the Demerara Habour Bridge Thursday morning

He said Span Nine has already been installed, with minor finishing works to be completed. Trucks not exceeding 18 tonnes will also be able to traverse the bridge following its reopening.

The retraction was successfully tested at 1:00 am, and there was another at 11:00 am, to allow six vessels to pass, four southbound and two heading north.

(LEFT TO RIGHT) DHB General Manager, Dwayne Watson, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, Director of MARAD, Steven Thomas

The minister has advised MARAD to allow for water taxis to remain operational for two hours following the reopening of the bridge, to accommodate persons who may not have their vehicles to traverse.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Minister Edghill expressed his satisfaction during a site visit, noting that the work will not go beyond the stipulated timeframe.

“We are not going to go beyond the time that has been requested, we said that we will finish by Thursday midnight and the chances are we will be open before midnight. I think people in Guyana should appreciate the serious work and effort that is being put in by our local people, and this has showcased that we have capacity in Guyana to get things done and that is something that we should celebrate.”

Ongoing works on the New DHB Span Nine

DHB General Manager, Dwayne Watson also shared updates on maintenance and rehabilitation works on other spans, specifically from Span 10 to 29, Span 30 to 38, along with Span 39 to 61.

Additionally, the high-span works have been undertaken by EC Veira, and the work was completed on Wednesday at 15:00 hours.

New DHB Span Nine

