Design for new Amerindian hostel completed; funding to be allocated in Budget 2026 – Min. Browne

The architectural design for a new Amerindian hostel in Georgetown is being finalised, and the government will set aside resources in the 2026 National Budget to advance its construction.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek, on Sunday dismissed efforts by US-indicated businessman Azruddin Mohamed to cause ‘political mischief.’

She reminded reporters that President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali had committed to establishing a modern facility to accommodate Amerindians travelling to the capital for medical treatment or other essential services five months ago.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek

“I would have been working with the Central Housing and Planning Authority; their engineer would have met with us, [and] we would have gone through a design,” she said, noting that the design is being modified.

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs has also submitted its budget proposals to the Ministry of Finance for review, including the funding required for the new hostel.

Meanwhile, land has already been identified for the facility, and “We have a fair amount of knowledge of what it’s going to cost,” Minister Browne pointed out.

However, until construction begins, she said the existing building located at Princes Street must be maintained. This includes continuously repairing damage such as broken fixtures, worn furniture, and soiled mattresses, which are frequently replaced due to the condition of sick residents.

While constructive criticism is crucial in public discourse, Minister Browne emphasised that concerns be raised through appropriate, constructive methods rather than confrontational or disruptive conduct.

To this end, she condemned the actions of WIN’s party representatives as “bullyism rather than activism.”

“Mind you that while that behaviour is happening out there, we have persons in this facility who are sick,” she expressed.

In 2025 alone, the hostel served over 1200 residents from the ten administrative regions, who travelled to the city for medical care.

The minister highlighted that the hostel’s responsibility goes beyond accommodation. When individuals are ready to leave, the facility assists them with safe travel home by arranging flights or providing funds, depending on their destination.

“On any given day, it’s filled to capacity, and oftentimes, well, we don’t want to turn back anyone because when you turn them back, they have nowhere to go,” she said.

The ageing facility, located on Princes Street, Georgetown, was built in 1972 and has served thousands of Guyanese Amerindians.