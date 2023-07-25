DHB Span Nine replacement ahead of schedule – Min. Edghill

The replacement of the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) Span Nine is ahead of schedule due to efficient project management, and coordination.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill on Tuesday, along with other officials, provided updates on the progress and expressed gratitude to members of the public for their cooperation during the closure.

Left to Right- Director General of MARAD, Steven Thomas, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill and DHB General Manager, Dwayne Watson on site

“It has already been replaced by the new span nine… and they are working to get it aligned. We are ahead of schedule so there is no need for panic. We are doing well and we are ahead of schedule,” he announced.

Under the leadership of the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), all three crossings were successfully operationalised with the installation of new infrastructure to ensure safety.

Minister of Public Works and officials inspecting works on the DHB

These include crossings at Stabroek to Vreed-en- Hoop, eastern and western sides of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, and Grove East Bank Demerara to Wales, West Bank Demerara.

The closure and replacement process began promptly at 11:59 PM as scheduled. The bridge was closed to traffic, and the contractor, InFab along with DHB staff, worked tirelessly to remove the old Span Nine and install the New Span Nine.

The operation was completed at approximately 4:30 AM, a testament to the efficiency and dedication of those involved in the project.

Minister of Public Works and officials inspecting works on the DHB

DHB General Manager, Dwayne Watson provided further insight into the ongoing activities following the installation of the span.

He noted that the current focus is on merging the two spans, Span Ten and the new Span Nine, followed by alignment, decking, and the installation of various control devices and mechanisms.

DHB and InFab staff working on the replacement of Span Nine

Additionally, to ensure smooth transportation flow during the closure, several vessels were put into operation, including some from Essequibo which will operate between the Grove to Whales route, and the DHB end to relieve traffic congestion at Vreed-en Hoop.

Meanwhile, Director General of MARAD, Steven Thomas, noted that, “He [Minister Edghill] kicked in some policy directives … and basically it means that we must have a seamless flow of traffic, of full safety, no overcharging of fares, and of course orderliness. And I am pleased to announce that thus far everything has moved according to plan.”

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

