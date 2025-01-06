Diamond/Grove to Good Success road upgrade will bring massive, long-term benefits – Min Edghill

Residents of Grove on East Bank Demerara and surrounding areas were assured that the $3 billion road restoration project from Diamond/Grove to Good Success will bring significant relief, a shorter commute time and a menu of other opportunities when completed.

This assurance was given by the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, on Sunday during a consultation session with residents at the Grove Primary School.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill addresses residents at a consultation meeting

The contract for the three-month venture was awarded to the following six contractors: SSS Professional Engineering Services Inc; Shereaz Bacchus General Contractor; Khemraj Nauth Inc; Sawa Investments Inc; Japarts Construction Inc.; and Ivor Allen.

“For this project, there will be some short-term inconveniences for long-term benefits. The inconveniences that we will suffer for a few months will lend itself to greater benefits to the businesses, to the residents and to everyone concerned. This is what we do as a government. Everywhere that we are doing development, we meet with the stakeholders. When we are doing something, we are doing it for the benefit of the people,” he informed the residents.

The minister also assured the residents that they would be engaged every step of the way.

A resident raising a concern during the consultation

Minister Edghill stated that Grove/Diamond is in the centre of major infrastructural development that it will advance the entire country’s road network.

Alternate routes including roads and bridges have been made for residents and commuters during hours of operation.

The scope of works for the thoroughfare from Grove to Good Success encompasses about 1.6 kilometres of roadway and the upgrading of existing drainage networks among other works. All the relevant safety protocols will be implemented for these projects.

Head of the ministry’s Special Projects Unit (SPU), Collin Gittens presenting the project’s bill of quantities to the Chairman of the Grove/Diamond Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Ulric Paul

Additionally, a dust suppression mechanism will be launched throughout the project’s duration.

The Chairman of the Grove/Diamond Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Ulric Paul, was also present for the consultation session.

Residents at the meeting

