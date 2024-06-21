Diaspora key in Guyana-Canada partnership – PM Phillips

The Guyanese community in Canada has fostered a strong partnership between the two countries, enhancing mutual respect and cooperation.

As a result of these significant ties, the countries continue to work together to achieve common goals of peace and unity amongst their citizens, creating strategic measures to better their lives.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips Thursday evening emphasised Guyana’s commitment to continuing the bilateral relations with Canada and leveraging the opportunities for their mutual benefit.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips speaking at the commemoration ceremony of the 157th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada

The prime minister made the remarks at the commemoration ceremony of the 157th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada at the Pegasus Hotel and Corporate Suites in Kingston, Georgetown.

“Canada is home to a significant number of Guyanese. The strong bond of the Guyanese diaspora has played a significant role in strengthening the ties that bind our two nations together in friendship, mutual respect, and cooperation,” Prime Minister Phillips posited.

Prime Minister Phillips, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd interacting with Canada’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Mark Berman, and his counterparts at the event on Thursday evening

The Guyana-Canada partnership is deeply rooted in a firm foundation, evident not only in the diaspora connection, but also in the shared history of members of the Commonwealth family.

According to the prime minister, Canada has over the years played a significant role in advocating for peace and unity within this hemisphere.

“…Our common values and strict adherence to international law including the sovereign equality of states, inviolability of frontiers, territorial integrity, [and] peaceful settlement of issues…We have always recognised these principles as being fundamental to the operation of the international system,” PM Phillips explained.

Additionally, Guyana values the role that Canada continues to play as one of its long-standing partners in mapping out a national plan consistent with the South American country’s development agenda.

PM Phillips lauds Canada’s effort in the promotion of trade and economic development through the renewal of the Caribbean Canada Trade Agreement (CARIBCAN).

CARIBCAN allows for the non-reciprocal preferential trade of Guyana’s products to Canada and facilitates improved trade, promotion of investment opportunities, and other shared benefits.

An example of this trade includes the introduction of a Canadian airline, Canada Jetlines to the Guyana route in August last year.

“This development has not only increased people-to-people contact between our countries but has also opened up new avenues in other areas of cooperation,” Prime Minister Phillips highlighted.

