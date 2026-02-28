Digital X-Ray commissioned at Kumaka, strengthening advanced diagnostic care in Region One

Diagnostic services in the Moruca Sub-District have entered a new era with the commissioning of a $60 million state-of-the-art digital X-Ray system at the Kumaka District Hospital, expanding access to advanced diagnostic testing in Region One.

The advanced imaging system marks a major transformation for residents of Kumaka and surrounding communities in Region One, many of whom previously depended on outdated film-based equipment or were required to travel long distances for essential diagnostic services.

The new Digital X-Ray system commissioned at the Kumaka District Hospital in Region One

At the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony underscored the government’s commitment to modernising healthcare infrastructure and ensuring equitable access to world-class medical services across Guyana.

“For many years, we struggled with old X-ray equipment, some as old as 25 to 30 years, which relied on films and darkroom processing. We therefore made a deliberate decision to phase out all analogue X-Ray units and standardise modern digital systems across the country,” he said.

The new digital system delivers clearer, faster, and more reliable imaging, significantly improving the speed and accuracy of diagnoses.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony speaking at the commissioning ceremony at the Kumaka District Hospital

For residents, transportation can involve lengthy river travel, and having this service closer to home means fewer costly and stressful referrals outside the community.

The new Digital X-ray System at the Kumaka District Hospital

“We are training the team here to fully operate and manage the system. Once the unit is fully operational, patients will no longer need to leave the sub-region for X-rays. The images produced will be of the highest quality,” the minister stated.

To ensure uninterrupted service, specialised electrical wiring, voltage stabilisers, backup power systems, and a modern generator were installed to support the highly sensitive equipment, safeguarding operations even during power outages.

In the coming months, the ministry will also install a Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), enabling digital images to be transmitted to specialised radiologists in Georgetown for expert interpretation within minutes.

“This capability ensures that doctors here can access specialist support whenever needed. It significantly improves diagnostic accuracy and patient care,” the minister added.

These upgrades are expected to enhance patient outcomes by enabling earlier detection of conditions such as fractures, infections, chest illnesses, and other medical complications, reducing delays in treatment and strengthening overall healthcare delivery in the hinterland.