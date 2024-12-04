Direct flights to Colombia set to begin next week

Starting next week, Guyanese travellers will enjoy direct flights to Bogotá, Colombia, through Avianca Airlines.

In 2025, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will further enhance connectivity with direct flights to Amsterdam and St. Maarten, accommodating 1,072 passengers weekly.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond speaking at media briefing

The addition of these routes highlights a transformative milestone in Guyana’s rise as a competitive destination in the international tourism market.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, made the announcements during a media briefing at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Wednesday, underscoring the government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s global aviation links.

“This will establish a crucial link with South America and reinforce Guyana’s position as a regional transit hub,” the minister said, highlighting the major benefits these airlines will bring to Guyana.

She further emphasised the government’s numerous strides towards expanding Guyana’s air connectivity and offering more options to international and local travellers.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in air connectivity, launching of new routes and welcoming new carriers,” the minister said.

In 2024, international airline Sky High Dominicana began direct flights to the Dominican Republic, connecting Guyana to the heart of Latin America.

Caribbean Airlines introduced direct flights to Suriname while United Airlines launched a four-times-weekly service between Houston, Texas and Georgetown.

Additional developments in air travel included LIAT 2020 resuming flights between Guyana and Antigua and Inter-Caribbean Airways facilitating routes to Grenada.

Before commencing operation in Guyana, these airlines would have conducted extensive market research and an in-depth feasibility study.

Their willingness to operate in Guyana highlights the country’s position as a booming tourism attraction and a profitable investment destination.

Minister Walrond commended this achievement and accredited it to the government’s commitment to developing Guyana’s economy and marketing the country on the international stage.

“We are quite proud to see that these new airlines and new routes are being added to Guyana. (It) signals our recognition of our rapidly growing tourism sector which continues to draw increasing numbers of visitors eager to explore our pristine rainforest, vibrant culture and warm hospitality,” she said.

In addition to more air routes, the Linden-to-Lethem Road also opens the possibilities for increased tourism activities between Brazil and Guyana.

