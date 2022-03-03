Discussions on expanded School Feeding Programme commence in Region Six

During the 2022 budget debates the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand announced that the School Feeding Programme will be expanded to better serve those students in need.

Yesterday, the Education Minister convened a meeting in Region Six with the relevant officials to ensure the proper implementation of the programme in the Region. Those present at today’s meeting included Regional Chairman, Mr. Permaul Armogan, Regional Vice-Chairman, Mr. Zamal Hussain, Deputy Chief Education Officer (Development) Ms. Volika Jaikishun, Regional Education Officer, Ms. Bhagmattie LaCruz, Schools’ Welfare Officer, Mr. Junior Bassant and Coordinator of the Breakfast Programme under the National School Feeding Programme Mr. Mahendra Phagwah.

Minister Manickchand said that yesterday’s meeting was held to begin strategizing how the programme can be coordinated and conducted in the Region, expanded properly to best serve the students in need.

When fully restructured and expanded, the programme will result in breakfast, juice and biscuit and hot meals being provided in 902 coastal, hinterland and riverine nursery and primary schools. The sum of $2billion dollars has been allocated in the 2022 national budget to implement this initiative which will benefit 85,773 pupils.