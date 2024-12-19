Distribution of $100k one-off cash grant rolls out in Region One

The government on Tuesday launched the distribution of the $100,000 one-off cash grant for every person 18 years and above in Port Kaituma in Region One.

The distribution exercise was led by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal at Port Kaituma Secondary School in the Matarkai sub-district.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal addressing residents at the launch of the 100k cash grant in Region One

The residents welcomed the much-needed assistance, stating that it will help to offset many of their expenses.

Ulene Jeffrey, one of the beneficiaries, noted that she will utilise a portion of the money to pay her medical bills.

“I am feeling better now that I get this cash grant. I can now go back to the hospital to get my spectacles,” she told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Overcome with emotion, Lizz Marshall welcomed the timely disbursement of the grant, noting that it will be used to purchase groceries and other essentials for her four kids.

She spoke about the challenges her family encounters at times since the father of her kids died about four months ago.

Minister Croal handing over a cheque to Lizz Marshal

“We have to do a lot of things with this money. There is nobody to help us. I am glad that I got this help,” she added.

“I am so happy and thankful to receive this cash grant around this time. It will help me a lot. I will buy a few things for Christmas because I have nobody to really depend on,” Maureen Bennett said.

With the cash grant, Bernard Young intends to establish a small business to sell fuel to sustain his livelihood.

Additionally, he praised the government for this initiative, which will enable many people to start their own businesses. “I have to try. This will give me the start that I need,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Eron Nelson also plans to invest the $100,000 into a poultry venture.

Mary Nunes said that the grant will bring great success and relief to many people.

“I intend to use my money wisely in my small business where I sell groceries. I will boost it [business] up more so that I can have a better life,” Nunes explained.

Recipient of the 100k cash grant, Ulene Jeffrey

Leon David, who is happy that senior citizens will also benefit from this undertaking, noted, “I feel so happy about this grant. At this age, I welcome this money. It will be so great for me and others, especially around this time.”

Ricardo Chan stated that the $100,000 will be used to conduct much-needed repairs on his house.

“I feel 100 per cent now that I received the grant today,” he happily expressed.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal noted that over 1,542 envelopes containing the cheques were available for registered individuals in Port Kaituma.

“Due to the volume, we have to do this on a programme. The teams along with the bank are working out a schedule for the other areas. This process will continue tomorrow and onwards,” he assured the residents.

Representatives from the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) were also on site, enabling the residents to cash their cheques.

Minister Croal urged beneficiaries were urged to utilise their cash grants wisely.

Residents at the distribution of the $100,000 one-off cash grant in Region One

On December 3, the government commenced the distribution of the $100,000 one-off cash grant in Region Nine and on December 16 in Region Eight.

The announcement of the one-off cash grant was made on October 10 by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

This initiative will place some $60 billion into the pockets of many households, bringing much relief and prosperity to every Guyanese citizen.

Minister Croal was joined by the Chairperson of the Matarkai Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Keith Parker and Prime Minister’s Representative for Region One, Margaret Lambert.

