Distribution of 600 titles, transports ongoing at building expo

Over 600 certificates of title and transport documents are expected to be handed over on Saturday, at the ‘Dream Realised’ exercise on the third day of the International Building Expo at the National Stadium in Providence.

Satya Gildhari from Mahaicony Creek, who has obtained his land title, said he had applied back in 2014 and finally secured his land during last year’s building expo.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal handing over a certificate of title to a beneficiary

Now, after a year, he expresses his happiness at receiving the ownership document for his land.

“I already started working on the land and now I can move forward,” he told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal handing over a certificate of title to a beneficiary

Antonia Masuku was another recipient who had written to the president for her land when the government assumed office. He promptly responded, and she successfully acquired her land allocation.

Masuku is happy to have been granted her land title. She noted that the process was smooth.

“I feel excited to know that I am 27 years old now I own a land. I got the land in January and in August I got the title,” Shaneeza Hussain, another beneficiary said.

Persons being assisted at the International Building Expo by the Ministry’s staff

Hussain, a mother of one, owns a piece of land in Edinburg, Region Three. She expressed appreciation to the government for affording her the opportunity to own her own home.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, who was overseeing the exercise noted that it is part a process to ensure that persons receive their ownership documents in a timely manner.

“We want to ensure that once you get the land and you go through the entire process, in a short space of time, persons must be able to get their titles, that ownership document,” Minister Croal underscored.

Persons being assisted at the International Building Expo by the Ministry’s staff

An additional 800 low and moderate-income individuals are expected to receive land allocations mainly in the De Kinderen Housing Scheme, Region Three, by the conclusion of the day.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

