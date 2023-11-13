Diwali Message 2023 of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

Diwali: The Festival of Lights

The radiant festival of Diwali is upon us once again, filling our hearts with joy and illuminating our nation with its exuberant celebrations. On behalf of the First Lady, my family, and myself, I extend warm greetings to all Guyanese, but especially to our Hindu brothers and sisters for whom Diwali carries a special significance.

Diwali is a time-honoured festival that resonates with the message of the triumphant return of Rama, Sita, and Lakshman to Ayodhya. Their return symbolises the victory of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

Diwali is a time when devotees reflect on the blessings bestowed by Lakshmi and express their gratitude through worship, the sharing of sweets and gifts, and acts of kindness and affection towards each other and their fellow citizens.

The eternal message of Diwali serves as a timely reminder that prosperity is not merely material wealth but a shared abundance of joy, unity, and goodwill. In the spirit of Diwali, let us envision a Guyana where the glow of prosperity reaches every individual.

The observances of Diwali in our beloved Guyana have become more impressive each year. The cultural presentations are livelier, the motorcades more spectacular, and the decoration of homes more stunning. Public participation in the Festival of Lights is growing. As homes are cleaned, decorated, and illuminated, it reflects the pride and reverence attached to this joyous occasion. At a deeper level, the lively expressions during Diwali symbolise the triumph over negativity, despondency, ill-will, malice, and division.

The vibrancy observed during Diwali mirrors the dynamism within our nation. Our nation is today experiencing renewed prosperity. The government is actively and purposefully taking steps to ensure that this prosperity is inclusive. We are committed to ensuring that no citizen will be left out or left behind in enjoying the fruits of this prosperity.

While we cannot promise a spectacular overnight leap in fortunes, our assurance is steadfast that every Guyanese will have a stake in and benefit from the country’s impressive strides.

Just as the lamps illuminate our homes, may the spirit of Diwali inspire us to collectively work towards a future where prosperity is not a privilege but a shared blessing for all.

A happy and joyous Diwali to all!

