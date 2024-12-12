‘Don’t wait – apply now for training opportunities’ – Min Sukhai

– urges scores of Region Eight youths

Youths of the North Pakaraimas in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), are being urged to grab training available opportunities across various sectors to contribute to their community’s development.

This call to action was made by the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai as she returned for a three-day outreach to the villages of Kamana, Waipa, Sandhills, Kaibarupai, Kanapang and Kurukabaru, to reinforce the government’s commitment to the hinterland.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai engaging residents and youths of Kamana

She was accompanied by Regional Chairman Headley Pio, Project Coordinator Besham Ramsaywack, and Management Development Officer (MDO) Antonio George.

Her appeal comes days after President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that close to 200 persons will be needed to operate the massive state-of-the-art Kato Hospital, that is currently being constructed by the government.

“The first preference for employment will be the locals. And if we can’t get from the locals, obviously more will have to come from outside the region…Don’t wait when the hospital is completed to start applying, you have to prepare and qualify yourselves now,” she underscored in her address.

Minister Sukhai explained that persons with Caribbean Secondary Education Examination (CSEC) qualifications can send their applications to the ministry, after which it will be forwarded to the relevant ministry.

Minister Sukhai meeting with residents and children of Kurukabaru

Additionally, with approximately 60 persons needed during the hospital’s construction, residents were encouraged to seize these opportunities.

Meanwhile, the North Pakaraimas is marked for significant transformation with the construction of two secondary schools in Micobie, Monkey Mountain and Kopinang.

“There will be additional in the education sector in this sub-district for young people and those who have their requirements…I am urging all of you, who are interested in education, to prepare yourself for the completion and employment phase for the secondary schools,” Minister Sukhai elaborated.

The young people were also apprised on additional educational opportunities, that have been created by the government since its return to office.

These include the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), that is offering hundreds of courses in partnerships with accredited local and international institutions. In addition, as of next year, persons interested in attending the University of Guyana (U.G.) can apply and will not be required to pay tuition.

Residents and youths of Kanapang Village

To support this, the government has been working to ensure villages are equipped with internet access, enabling young people to pursue online studies.

She underscored that the government is investing heavily in Guyana’s future of Guyana’s youth, and it is p to them to take advantage of these resources to sure their success.

This is part of the government’s manifesto commitment of creating 50,000 jobs for Guyanese across the nation. Already, over 60,000 Guyanese are enjoying employment both in the public and private sectors, according to Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

