Dr Jagdeo reaffirms zero tolerance for corruption in public procurement

In an unwavering stance against corruption, the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo reiterated his commitment to upholding strict procurement laws.

Addressing the media at Freedom House, Robb Street, Georgetown during a press conference on Thursday, Dr Jagdeo emphasised the importance of adherence to the Procurement Act and the necessity for fairness in awarding contracts.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

He highlighted that public officials must comply fully with procurement regulations to preserve the government’s pledge to a transparent and fair bidding process. Dr Jagdeo called on officials to declare any conflicts of interest and refrain from participating in bids involving their close associates, warning that any attempts to exploit the system for personal gain would be met with strict measures.

“This will not be tolerated,” Dr Jagdeo stated, noting public concerns about officials involved in procurement processes while companies managed by their relatives or friends were bidding.

Such instances, he said, have led to allegations of unfair practices and dissatisfaction among the public.

The PPP general secretary reaffirmed the government’s dedication to ensuring equitable distribution of procurement opportunities, including fostering local contractor capacity. He also outlined consequences for contractors who miss deadlines or deliver substandard work, which could include financial penalties or blacklisting.

To reinforce these measures, Dr Jagdeo announced the deployment of technical teams to monitor compliance and provide training for public officers engaged in procurement processes at regional and national levels.

“There should be no excuse for ignorance of the procurement laws of the country”, he asserted as he underscored the government’s commitment to integrity and transparency.

Comparing the current administration’s approach to the former PNCR-led APNU+AFC Coalition government, Dr Jagdeo stressed the significant difference in tackling procurement issues. He assured that the PPP/C government’s interventions are resulting in increased opportunities for small contractors, thereby contributing to their development and capacity-building.

Dr Jagdeo’s message on procurement integrity has been consistent, including during recent outreach events in Essequibo and Regions 5 and 6, where he and his colleagues, Senior Minister with Responsibility for Finance and Public Sector, Dr Ashni Singh and Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, warned of severe repercussions for those found influencing contract awards for personal or familial gain.

