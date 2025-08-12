Drones and telemedicine set to transform healthcare in Guyana’s hinterland

In a bold move to close the healthcare gap for Guyana’s most isolated communities, the government is preparing to deploy drone technology.

The goal is to dramatically expand the Ministry of Health’s telemedicine network and deliver urgent medical supplies and specialist care to places so remote, they were considered inaccessible.

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony made the announcement last Friday at the sod-turning ceremony for the Industry Polyclinic along the East Coast corridor.

He revealed that the ministry has already tested a drone capable of flying 150 kilometres with a 22-pound cargo capacity.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, at the Industry Polyclinic Sod Turning Ceremony

“That is something that, in the near future, they’ll be putting to use,” Dr. Anthony said, noting that such a system could revolutionise how medicines and emergency supplies reach the hinterland.

The drone initiative aims to overcome the long-standing geographical and logistical challenges that have often delayed care in remote areas.

With the ability to deliver essential items directly to health posts and clinics, the service is expected to improve patient outcomes, lighten the workload on healthcare workers, and save lives.

This is just one part of a wider effort to modernise rural healthcare. Over the next few years, the government plans to establish 200 additional telemedicine centres nationwide.

These facilities will allow doctors and specialists to remotely diagnose, treat, and monitor patients, removing the need for long, costly travel to urban hospitals.

A key partner in this drive is 19Labs, a company known for innovative healthcare solutions, including portable diagnostic devices and advanced telemedicine platforms.

Through this collaboration, Guyana’s remote health workers will gain access to the tools, training, and connectivity they need to deliver timely, high-quality care.

By combining drone deliveries with telemedicine, officials say the health sector can create an integrated, resilient network that ensures no community is left beyond the reach of medical support.

This integrated approach, combining drone technology with telemedicine and partnerships with 19Labs, positions Guyana as a leader in innovative healthcare delivery in the region.