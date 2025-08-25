Early childhood development advanced over five year period

Early childhood development has advanced significantly over the past five years, through several successful initiatives implemented by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

Among the initiatives introduced since 2020 are the National Integrated Childhood Development Policy, National Home-Based Care Policy, Child Advocacy Centres, establishment of the first Day and Night Care Centres and training of early childhood development practitioners.

These achievements were revealed by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security on Monday.

The new $93.8 million Day and Night Care and Early Childhood Development Centre

Topping the list of achievements, the National Integrated Early Childhood Development Policy was launched this year. This programme provides a framework to give every child from birth to three years nine months the best start in life.

The National Home-Based Care Policy is another initiative aimed at advancing early childcare through a list of primary goals, including empowering individuals to operate their own childcare centres within their homes.

Such spaces would create a nurturing and child-friendly environment for young children to thrive holistically.

Additionally, Child Advocacy Centres were expanded from nine to 13 across all regions. These facilities were established for children to have a safe space to report abuse.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security also increased support for Child Link and Blossom Inc to accelerate critical interventions in forensic interviews and trauma-focused counselling.

A total of $24 million in subventions was given to the organisations in 2020 and has significantly increased to $123.9 million in 2025.

An inside view of the Day and Night Care and Early Childhood Development Centre

Another milestone achievement in the area of early childhood development is the commissioning of the country’s first-ever Day and Night Care Centre in Anna Catherina.

The $93.8 million investment provides free day-care services for children ages zero to three years- nine months and night care for children up to 12 years old.

Meanwhile, significant investments were made to professionally train practitioners in early childhood development. Over 1,000 individuals received training, significantly elevating the quality of childhood development nationwide.

The government has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ensuring the nation’s youngest citizens have access to quality care.