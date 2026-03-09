East Bank, East Coast residents to soon benefit from upgraded transmission lines

As part of the government’s commitment to expanding the country’s energy demand, residents from across the East Bank and East Coast Demerara will soon benefit from upgraded transmission lines.

When completed, the upgrades are expected to enhance power stability in many communities, improve electricity distribution to households and businesses, and support the government’s broader efforts to modernise Guyana’s energy sector.

GPL crew working on transmission lines between Edinburgh and Parika

The government has already invited bids for the upgrade of the 69-kilovolt (kV) L1 and L3 transmission lines from Garden of Eden to Golden Grove.

The project forms part of the Strengthening Energy Matrix Diversification Programme and will be executed by Guyana Power and Light Inc with financing from the Inter-American Development Bank.

Contractors will undertake the construction and upgrade of the 69kV transmission lines using double-circuit steel monopoles along the Garden of Eden to Golden Grove corridor.

Eligible and qualified contractors are invited to submit bids under International Competitive Bidding procedures, with submissions due by March 24, 2026, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board within the Ministry of Finance. The bidding process also includes a pre-bid meeting and site visit to guide interested bidders.

A GPL crew member at work in Tuschen, Region Three

The project further aligns with commitments outlined in Budget 2026, which emphasised strengthening the national electricity grid and expanding transmission infrastructure to support economic growth, new housing developments, and industrial expansion.

Investments in the power sector are also intended to improve reliability and prepare the grid for increased generation capacity and future energy projects.