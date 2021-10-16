East Bank Essequibo communities receiving improved water supply

Technological innovation by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has resulted in some 15,000 residents from Farm to Parika on the East Bank of Essequibo receiving a significantly improved water supply.



These residents were receiving a low level of service with the collapse of the Farm well in June, 2021. Therefore, the company has rehabilitated and reactivated a well located at Parika and this has yielded much success.





Chief Executive Officer of GWI, Shaik Baksh and a technical team visited the area on Friday, 15th October, 2021 where he explained that the well has been brought back into operation after 16 years.



The residents have now gone from receiving water as low as the ground level primarily at peak hours to now receiving a 24 hour water supply as high as 14 feet.



GWI’s Region 3 Manager, Aggrey Anderson highlighted that the well has a good production of 0.85 cubic meters of water per minute.





This follows rehabilitation works which were done at a cost of approximately $6M by an in-house team over a two week period. These works included the installation of a new pump and motor, new discharge pipe along with a flow meter pressure gauge and discharge valve to control pressure and flow.



Anderson explained that shock chlorination was also done to ensure that the water quality was up to par since the well was out of operation for a long time.



Water quality testing was done and showed that the water produced by the well is free from any microbiological contamination.



The Company’s CEO has stressed the importance of ensuring that the homes and businesses from Farm to Parika have the best possible water supply.



To this end, in the coming weeks, GWI will be drilling a new well in Parika Backdam to even further improve the water supply.