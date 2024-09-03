East Coast Road opened to two-lane vehicular traffic

– As road widening works progressing smoothly

The US$192 million East Coast Demerara Public Widening and Improvement Project is progressing smoothly, with the road now open to two-lane vehicular traffic.

This development is part of efforts to alleviate congestion, thereby improving access along the busy corridor.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting ongoing works on the East Coast Demerara expansion project alongside the ministry’s engineers and contractor

The project is currently 30 per cent completed.

This was according to Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill during a site inspection on Saturday.

He noted that it is imperative to put proper solutions in place for the movement of people, goods, and services in such a manner that brings minimum inconvenience when the country is being developed.

“We are paving the section to allow for two lanes up and down so that people can get out. We know we have to develop Guyana. We have to build out roads but we want to be able to do it in such a manner that we bring minimum inconvenience to the ultimate beneficiaries, which are the people of Guyana,” the minister stated.

The project being executed by China Railway First Group Company Ltd., involves the extension of the railway embankment road into four lanes from Sheriff Street to Enmore. It will also see the construction of a Four-Lane Road to Orange Nassau, Mahaica.

Additionally, the existing East Coast Demerara Road will be rehabilitated from Belfield to Orange Nassau. This includes the construction of 48 bridges, 22 culverts, and a bridge across the Hope Canal.

Currently, subcontractors hired by China Railway First Group Company Ltd are working on the relocation of transmission lines to facilitate the construction of the Hope Bridge.

Works on the Hope Canal Bridge, East Coast Demerara

Minister Edghill explained that the temporary transmission lines will be set up, allowing the existing power lines to be moved.

Poles are going to be planted outside the limit of the construction zone. Once the temporary transmission lines are completed, power will be switched over. Then, the contractor would commence work on the bridge within three weeks.

The project which began on June 20, 2023, is slated for completion by July 22, 2025.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Guyana Water Inc (GWI) Shaik Baksh, and the technical team of GWI and Guyana Power and Light (GPL) were also present to provide guidance and coordinate efforts to accelerate the project.

