Eastern carriageway along Grove Public Road opened to traffic

The Eastern carriageway in the vicinity of Grove on the East Bank corridor is currently open to motorists and vehicles, resulting in a smooth flow of traffic.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill visited the site early Thursday morning and engaged contractors and representatives from the various utility providers.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill inspects the ongoing roadworks

The minister met with representatives from One Communication, ENet, Digicel, and Guyana Power and Light (GPL) to talk about moving utility poles that were slowing down the project.

This visit by Minister Edghill follows a meeting held by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali with business owners and residents on the east bank who are being affected by the road construction.

Speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister Edghill said, “Wires [belonging to telecommunication companies] are on poles that must be removed to be able to get the western carriage way completed.”

The ongoing project on the Grove and Diamond Public Roads forms part of the broader infrastructural upgrades along the East Bank corridor.

Work is ongoing on the road expansion project at Grove