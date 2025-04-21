Education access advancing in Region Nine as Secondary Schools Commissioned

The students of the Region Nine village of Katoka are ecstatic for the long-awaited opening of a secondary school in their community, which was officially commissioned on Saturday by His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Before the schools opening, students from the Katoka Community traveled all the way to St Ignatius to pursue their studies, since that was the closest secondary institution to their community.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali commissions Yupukari Secondary School as Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and residents look on

Those unable to make the commute were placed in the primary top of the Katoka Primary which offered limited secondary education.

The opening of this new school has provided children easier access to a sound secondary education without leaving their village.

One student from Katoka explained the difficulties of accessing reliable transportation to St Ignatius, especially during the rainy season. The new facility has now lifted that burden, offering a more accessible and reliable learning environment.

With the capacity to accommodate approximately 265 children including the students from the primary top and those attending the St Ignatius Secondary, the newly opened school boasts a number of facilities.

The school features a science lab, Home Economics Department, smart classrooms and a new teacher’s quarter to accommodate educators who will be teaching at this educational institution.

Ten of the twelve educators attached to this school were trained over the last four years at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), guaranteeing quality transfer of knowledge to students.

Following the Commissioning of the Katoka Secondary School, a community meeting was held in Yupukari where His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali emphasized that “In the last four years, we have more than 473 teachers under training right here in your region, right here in your community,” as he highlighted his government’s commitment to providing quality education to hinterland communities.

The Yupukari Secondary School was also commissioned on Saturday.

This secondary school will serve students from Yupukari and surrounding villages including Fly Hill, Kaicumbay and Quatata.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand addressing Region Nine residents

Meanwhile an additional five secondary schools across the Rupununi region are currently under construction. The schools are being built in Karasabai, Tabatinga, Nappi and Massara. This was confirmed by Minister of Education Priya Manickchand who spoke during the community meeting at Yupukari.

“We have only had four secondary schools in the region, St Ignatius, Sand Creek, Annai and Aishalton. In one Five-year term we are building seven secondary schools,” the education minister underscored governments commitment to transforming educational infrastructure in the region.

The opening of the two secondary schools forms part of governments efforts to providing universal access to secondary education for all citizens across the country.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali Surrounded by Minister Of Education, Minister of Natural Resources and Teachers of Katoka Residents of Yupukari Region Nine Residents of Katoka

