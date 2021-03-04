Education Ministry assists CPCE student whose home was destroyed by fire

Today, the Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson presented to Mr. James Osborne, a financial contribution to assist with the immediate needs he now has after his home was destroyed by fire on the morning of Saturday, February 13, 2021. This contribution was made on behalf of the Minister and staff of the Ministry of Education.

Mr. Osborne is a student of the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) where he also serves as the President of the Student Council.

Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson (right) hands over the donation from the Ministry of Education to CPCE student Mr. James Osborne in the presence of Senior Lecturer, Ms. Esta Utoh, Head of Student Support Services at CPCE

Dr. Hutson said the Ministry of Education values its teachers and whenever they are facing difficulties, the Ministry empathizes with them. He said that though the contribution cannot replace what was lost, it can be utilized by Mr. Osborne on his journey to recovery.

Also present today was Ms. Esta Utoh, Senior Lecturer in-charge of students’ welfare at the Center for Student Support Services.

Recently, the Ministry of Education also offered similar assistance to Ms. Johan Osborne, the sister of Mr. Osborne who also suffered losses due to the fire. Ms. Osborne is a teacher at Queen’s College.

Additionally, the St. Rose’s High School Board of Governors, students and staff also made a donation of several items to Ms. Osborne’s son, Jarrell Toney, who is a student of the St. Rose’s High School. The package handed over to the mother and son included a laptop computer, food and household items along with a financial contribution.