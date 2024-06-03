Education, sport-tourism key for diversifying Guyana’s products – First Lady Ali

Guyana’s tourism and hospitality industry is rapidly expanding, opening up new opportunities for diversification.

First Lady Arya Ali highlighted the potential in emerging tourism sectors such as education, sports, and health tourism.

First Lady, Arya Ali addresses stakeholders gathered for the annual President’s Awards Dinner & Auction of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) at the Guyana Marriott Hotel

She noted these are exciting avenues for expanding and diversifying the country’s products.

During the annual President’s Awards Dinner & Auction of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) last Saturday evening, the First Lady stressed the importance of adaptability, diversity, and seizing new opportunities in the industry.

Education tourism, she underlined, is a burgeoning industry with tremendous potential to showcase Guyana’s rich, vibrant multicultural identity to a global audience.

“With the globalisation of education and increasing demand for quality, higher education worldwide, the number of international students seeking study abroad opportunities is on the rise. Investments in education and training institutions, accommodation and support services allow you to capitalise on this growing market and secure substantial returns on those investments,” she underscored.

The First Lady highlighted the recent initiative undertaken by St Kitts and Nevis to offer sun, sea, sand, and education, a unique addition to its tourism package.

Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago are other examples where education is featured as a prominent tourism product.

Scene from the President’s Awards Dinner & Auction of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG)

“St Kitts Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr Timothy Harris had said that the increased arrival and participation of students and educators in the country’s economy had increased retail and wholesale activities, supported the restaurant andhospitality subsector, home and car rentals among others,” she explained.

In 2022, the global sports industry revenue tipped US$400 billion. By 2028, it is expected to increase to $700 billion.

With the increased popularity of sports events, adventure tourism, and wellness retreats, the First Lady believes that sport-related travel experiences are increasing in Guyana.

To put things into perspective, she revealed that the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 Tournament played last year in Guyana, created a record total economic impact of over $20 billion.

“All of this was achieved because of one sport, cricket, and a single tournament which only featured 10 matches a year. So, I encourage you to think of the possibilities which exist right here, in other sporting activities loved and enjoyed by a global audience,” she noted.

The First Lady also asserted that by investing in sports facilities, accommodations, and event management services, stakeholders could tap into the growing market and capitalise on the growing appetite for immersive sporting experiences.

Scene from the President’s Awards Dinner & Auction of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG)

Guyana can stimulate economic activity and uplift local communities by attracting foreign patients seeking high-quality yet affordable medical care.

Meanwhile, stakeholders were encouraged to consider the significance of these emerging tourism areas which are strategic drivers of economic growth, cultural exchange, and national development.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond also delivered remarks. She reaffirmed the integral role that the private sector plays in the economy’s expansion.

Chief Investment Officer of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop also delivered remarks.

The theme for the evening was “The Elegant Garden Gala,” in honour of the First Lady’s transformative National Beautification Project, which resonates with the association’s work of enhancing the country’s look.

Also attending the event were the Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) Kamrul Baksh and THAG’s President, Dee George, among other prominent figures in the tourism industry.

