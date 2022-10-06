Edutrition: Breakfast for Success programme officially launched in Region Two

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand today officially launched the Ministry’s Edutrition: Breakfast for Success programme in the Pomeroon Supenaam Region (Region Two).

Through this programme, all the Grade Six children, nursery-level pupils, as well as those in Grades One and Two, and children living in Amerindian communities will now receive breakfast every day at school.

During the launch at the Taymouth Manor Primary School on the Essequibo Coast, Minister Manickchand stated that the programme is part of the ministry’s plan to ensure every school-aged child receives an education. She highlighted that the programme builds on the hot meals programme implemented by then President, Dr Bharat Jagdeo. The education minister also explained that much thought and research went into meal planning so that pupils would get the nutrition they need.

She further noted that in addition to easing the burden of some parents and providing breakfast for thousands of pupils, the programme also employs persons in the region. Minister Manickchand then reiterated the commitment to improving the lives of children across Guyana.

“These programmes come from a will to serve you, to be your servants to serve in a way that your life and your children’s life get changed. We intend that because of our service to you, your children will have better lives and you will have fewer struggles than you had and will have more and live a life of plenty. That is what we want in this government for you and that is why you see programme after the programme being rolled out so that we could make sure your children are better off.”

Head of the Ministry’s Distribution Unit, Mr Wentworth Tanner in brief remarks said “this feeding programme not only benefits school children but it is a programme that will benefit Guyana in the future and the availability of its high-quality workforce. And finally, a programme that is benefiting Guyanese families now.”

Similarly, Coordinator of the Breakfast Programme, Mr Mahendra Phagwah told the pupils at Taymouth Manor Primary School that the programme was created to meet their needs, so they can enjoy a nutritious yet tasty meal.

“I want to say to you that no one here should think his or her voice is too small, we will listen to you and we will try our best to ensure that what you receive is quality.”

Regional Chairperson, Ms Velma DaSilva in her remarks highlighted that the commissioning of the programme demonstrates the Government’s commitment to ensuring education remains a top priority.

“To ensure that we have a developed country we have to take care of education and it starts with you, the children and that starts with a proper meal in the morning to ensure that you focus during class.”

Ms Wanita Hunte, an Education Officer in the region stated that the programme will transform the lives of pupils and pave the way for their future.

To date, some 10,700 pupils from 245 primary schools have benefited from the Ministry of Education’s Edutrition: Breakfast for Success programme. Additionally, more than 80,000 children benefit from the National School Feeding Programme every single day. The programme has also been credited with improving the number of pupils attending school.

