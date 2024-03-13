EdYou FM makes valuable donations to Tutorial High School Agricultural Department

EdYou FM, the Ministry of Education’s radio station on Tuesday donated a quantity of equipment to the Tutorial High School’s Agricultural Science Department.

The donation included four (4) rakes, three (3) water cans, two (2) oval-shaped waterers for broilers, three (3) pruning shears, four (4) pairs of long boots and one (1) wheelbarrow. The equipment totaled a sum of $50,000 which was raised from the recently held Ed Café, a charity fundraiser organized by EdYou Fm.

Head of EdYou FM, Mr. Phillip Williams, noted that this donation is aimed towards boosting the school’s Agricultural Science Department while pushing the Ministry’s vision.

“This speaks to letting the children leave school with a skill, and the Minister and the Ministry are pushing a strong sense of volunteerism. And so, this activity commemorates and represents that, and we are leading by example.”

Meanwhile, the Head of the Agricultural Science Department at the Tutorial High School, Ms. Esha Ramdat, thanked EdYou FM for this generous donation, highlighting that it will significantly boost the department’s capacity.

“I would like to join the students and thank EdYou FM for this timely contribution or donation towards the agricultural science department […] And I would like to assure you, that I will ensure that our students take good care of them and they would be use for quite a number of years. So once again, thank you very much on behalf of H.M and the Agricultural Science Students and the Agricultural Science Department, as well as the students of the Tutorial High School for your donation.”

Additionally, Beyonce Lando, a student at the school, expressed her gratitude on behalf of the students and assured the team that they would take good care of the donated equipment.

EdYou FM remains committed to giving back to communities. The radio station has recently embarked on an annual Christmas Toy drive activity that benefits students from various regions. This is just one of several activities that EdYou FM has planned for the future.

