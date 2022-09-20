El Dorado launches special 10th Anniversary Rum

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of El Dorado’s partnership with the Caribbean Premier League, Demerara Distillers Limited launched its El Dorado Master’s Blend CPL T-20 Special Edition Rum.

The event was held at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre on Monday.

Commercial Director of the Caribbean Premier League James Stewart delivered brief remarks and praised the brand for the unwavering commitment to promoting a high-quality rum.

Commercial Director of the Caribbean Premier League, James Stewart

“We’re both brands that seek to bring people together and spread joy. We are about celebrating success and friendship, and that has been an enduring part of the reason this partnership has been so successful.”

The special edition rum was tailored by the master blender to represent the six cricketing nations that formed the CPL franchise- St Lucia, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Jamaica and St. Kitts and Nevis.

El Dorado CPL T-20 Special Edition Rum

The selection features a brand from the historical Port Mourant double wooden pot still, the French Savalle Still, and the Diamond Coffey Still.

El Dorado has been providing the versatility of Caribbean taste since 2013.

Chairman of DDL Group of Companies, Komal Samaroo

DDL Chairman, Komal Samaroo, stated, “the synergies that we have built over the past ten years have been beneficial for the game as well as the brand. Like El Dorado, cricket in Guyana also has a deep connection with the sugar industry. We are pleased that we have been able to take the byproduct and create a brand that is now sold globally. This collaboration is a partnership born in heaven. I am delighted that we have had ten successful years, and have renewed our partnership for another five years.”

The El Dorado Master’s Blend CPL T-20 Special Edition Rum is now available for sale at local retail and duty-free stores. Cricket Carnival runs from September 16-October 2.

