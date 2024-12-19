Elderly citizens’ wellbeing always a priority – President Ali

The government will continue to prioritise the wellbeing of all citizens, especially vulnerable demographics such as the elderly and children.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali asserted this sentiment while distributing hampers to senior citizens in Leonora, Region Three on Thursday.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers remarks

He underscored his administration’s assiduous efforts to eliminate citizens’ burdens and foster a Guyana where all citizens can enjoy long, peaceful and fruitful lives.

“The People’s Progressive Party Civic cares about every single segment of our country and our population…It is about connecting with you, staying connected with you [and] listening to you. We want to listen to you [and] we want to ensure that whatever we do, however we act, whatever policies that we bring into place that it brings benefit to you,” the president said.

Thus far, the government has significantly surpassed its manifesto commitments in every critical sector including housing, health, public infrastructure, and education.

Since assuming office, the government has intensified efforts to provide financial assistance to those in need.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali shares light moment with residents

Pensioners were granted an increase while the “Because We Care” cash grant for school-aged children were reintroduced at a remarkably increased amount.

These initiatives drastically assisted the lives of many persons struggling to provide for themselves and their loved ones.

Noting the impactful nature of these initiatives, the president announced plans to further increase these cash grants in the upcoming year.

The government’s strides at providing for citizens go beyond distributing cash grants and extend to providing much-needed healthcare assistance.

Meanwhile, residents of Region Three will soon be able to access a brand-new regional hospital in De Kinderen, complete with state-of-the-art technology such as CT scans.

Residents in attendance

The hospital will also be complete with two Intensive Care Units (ICU) and a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Additionally, the negotiation for a hospital at West Demerara was recently approved.

“We have also invested in bringing in health professionals so that in your golden age, you can have access to a better quality of life,” the head of state asserted.

Aside from economic development goals, the government’s moves to improve roadways and market spaces are with the intention to provide safer and more accessible for everyone.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

