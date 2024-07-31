Emancipation not only about celebration, but reflection and unity- GS Jagdeo

-Guyanese cultural heritage doesn’t start from landing of ancestors

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo praised the contributions made by Guyanese of African descent, noting that emancipation is not only about celebration but also about introspection.

Dr Jagdeo made the comments on Wednesday at his weekly party press conference on the eve of Emancipation Day this year at Freedom House, Robb Street.

“I think the day gives us an opportunity apart from the showcasing of the rich culture that was brought from Africa to our homeland, to reflect on the great contribution that Guyanese of African Descent have made to our country and our development,” Dr Jagdeo said.

Dr Jagdeo underscored the fact that Guyanese should embrace all cultural holidays equally.

“We have a tendency to see these celebrations of our ancestry and our culture separately, but as Guyanese, we have to start owning all that belongs to us; and that’s why I congratulated all Guyanese on Emancipation Day,” the GS affirmed.

The general secretary said that Guyanese should not think that their lineage should begin from the arrival of their ancestors, but rather from the inception of all Guyanese history.

“My history, as a son of this country, did not start when the first ship bringing people from India landed in Guyana. My history is the history of Guyana,” he stressed.

The GS also encouraged the Guyanese public to embrace all of the Guyanese culture.

He said, “I’d like [for] all Guyanese to see and believe that our entire history, the good parts and the bad parts belong to all of us. It doesn’t start only when your ancestors came here. All of it belongs to all of us.”

This, Dr Jagdeo cited, is where the strength of the nation can truly lie.

“It can only make us stronger if we understand and celebrate all of this,” Dr Jagdeo said.

Divisions

Dr Jagdeo made calls for an end to the divisiveness and a restoration of unity and togetherness.

The GS Dr urged the opposition politicians to cease their tactics of disunity “at least for one day,” and turn a leaf to promote an environment of unity as Guyana reflects on the lessons learnt during its struggle for emancipation.

“I’d hope that for one day, at least they would stop trying to be divisive on this matter. Many times, with these activities, they are political… We have to reach out and do much more. And politicians especially, we have to promote that atmosphere where these activities that celebrate our culture, bring people together, rather than divide them,” the GS highlighted.

Dr Jagdeo cited recent accusations that the government’s efforts to support cultural unity are aimed at attempting to create and instigate strife among African groups.

“We must not use the activities to divide people. I’ve seen some public comments from the opposition and from some other organisations about many new celebrations across the country and about the government supporting them; and this is portrayed in the public domain as an attempt to divide,” Dr Jagdeo posited.

The general secretary said this is not the case and it is far from the truth as the government only wants to promote an environment of unity, peace and cultural diversity in Guyana especially as the country marks another milestone with its Emancipation celebration.

He further pledged the government’s full support for all cultural activities.

“We support a full expression and a decentralised expression, and a broad-based expression of our culture on this special day,” he noted.

Dr Jagdeo also reminded, that Emancipation is a part of the Guyanese culture and should be celebrated by all.

“I hope that we’ll stop, at least this one day, and for similar kinds of activities and try to promote that which belongs to all of us; not just people of African descent, [it] belongs to all of us, as Guyanese, because we have Guyanese blood running through our veins,” he said.

