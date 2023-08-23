Energising the Future: ISO 50001 Workshop Empowers SMEs in Energy Management

A transformative workshop focused on ISO 50001 Energy Management for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) is currently underway at the Pegasus Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown.

The workshop is being hosted by the Guyana Office for Investment along with the Caribbean Export Development Agency and generously sponsored by Republic Bank and is set to run until August 24, 2023.

The aim of this initiative is to equip SMEs with the tools and knowledge to create energy-efficient strategies, thereby aligning with ISO 50001 compliance standards.

Attendees include representatives from a diverse range of sectors, such as the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC), Private Sector Commission (PSC), Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), and Georgetown Chambers of Commerce and Industry (GGCI), among others.

Leading the workshop is Mr. Kit Oung, an Energy Expert from the British Standards Institution in London. Oung is expected to provide invaluable insights into energy transition processes, emphasising the tangible benefits that these transitions can offer to SMEs.

The opening ceremony featured distinguished speakers, including Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment; Mr. Venus Trim Frith, General Manager-Credit at Republic Bank Guyana; and Dr. Damie Sinanan, Manager of Competitiveness and Export Promotion at the Caribbean Export Development Agency in Barbados.

Dr. Ramsaroop underscored the importance of the workshop, particularly as Guyana delves deeper into oil production. He emphasised that SMEs should concentrate on maximising profits while minimizing energy costs, leveraging techniques that will be explored during the workshop.

The broader objective of integrating ISO 50001 into the strategic management of SMEs is to enhance their competitiveness on a global scale. This is especially crucial in a business landscape increasingly influenced by Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors. As the Caribbean region navigates complex energy transition processes, the workshop serves as a timely intervention, aiming to strike a balance between decarbonisation, security, and affordability.

