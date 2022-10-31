Enhancement works at the Botanical Gardens moving apace – Min. Indar

The enhancement works at the Botanical Gardens which began on October 22 are moving ahead and have seen the employment of several persons around the city.

Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar said the initiative is part of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s National Beautification Campaign.

Minster within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar

The clearing of the underbushes and the cleaning of ponds have been completed, allowing persons to see into the garden while traversing along Homestretch Avenue.

“You know you could have never driven on Homestretch Avenue and look and see the gardens, it was always a canopy of bushes […] we didn’t trouble the big trees as you can see, we only did the under bushing with the garden management as part of it,” Minister Indar told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Monday.

He revealed that additional features will be added to the entire stretch along Homestretch Avenue.

“What we’re going to put there is a nice design for a nice curve, with a walkway with a nice garden, like promenade in that entire stretch.”

Meanwhile, works are ongoing to construct concrete pavements along the median on Water Street and will continue along Regent Street including parts of Georgetown that have roundabouts. Walkways are also being built along the Lamaha Stretch to Vlissengen Road.

Works ongoing to the Botanical Gardens

The public works minister said this forms part of a bigger plan to enhance the aesthetic of Guyana.

“We’re working to build Guyana honestly and consistently too, everywhere we are, everywhere you go in the country and you see works have been done.”

However, the minister stressed the need for Guyanese to be responsible.

“Again, we got to care it because […] we got to have that conversation where people have to be responsible and if they’re not responsible they got to be held responsible too,” Minister Indar added.

