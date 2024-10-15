Erroneous claims on social media regarding Census Report

The Bureau of Statistics has noted recent erroneous claims made on social media suggesting that political interference is responsible for the delayed publication of the 2022 Population and Housing Census results and wishes to provide the following response.

The Bureau of Statistics is a semi-autonomous agency, legally mandated by the Statistics Act (1965) Chapter 19:09 to “collect, compile, analyse, abstract and publish statistical information relating to the social, agricultural, mining, commercial, industrial and general activities and conditions of the inhabitants of Guyana.” In the execution of its responsibilities, the Bureau is also guided by the Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics that were adopted by the UN General Assembly 10 years ago in 2014.

The legal framework and official principles promote and ensure the independence of the Bureau. Our work is guided by scientific principles and sound statistical practices that adhere to the highest international standards and conventions. Accordingly, the Census is coordinated internationally and regionally, following agreed-upon principles and practices that withstand scrutiny and promote confidence in the results.

Any delay in the publication of the 2022 Population and Housing Census results is strictly a consequence of our unwavering commitment to professional diligence in the face of considerable challenges encountered during this census round. Moreover, censuses across the Caribbean region have been significantly delayed, with countries such as Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, Dominica, St. Lucia and others experiencing protracted census activities extending up to and beyond two (2) years. This was due to several factors, including respondent suspicion, apathy and fatigue in a post-COVID environment.

The Bureau of Statistics is dedicated to ensuring appropriate statistical confidence in the accuracy of the census results and is not politically constrained, as suggested by some. Furthermore, claims that the 2022 Population & Housing Census in Guyana shows that Guyana’s population declined from 746,955 in the 2012 census due to migration are unfounded and erroneous.

The soon-to-be-released Preliminary Report of the Census will provide an evidence-based exposition of Guyana’s population. The Bureau encourages all Guyanese to avoid baseless speculations and to rely on the official census data and statistics produced and sanctioned by the Bureau of Statistics.

For official information on the census and other data products from the Bureau of Statistics, please visit our website at www.statisticsguyana.gov.gy and follow the Bureau’s official social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

