Essequibians urged to take pandemic seriously, get vaccinated

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, MP, has issued a clarion call to residents in the Pomeroon-Supenaam Region to make their communities safer by understanding the debilitating effects of the Covid pandemic and taking action through vaccination.

Dr. Anthony made the appeal on Saturday, the second day of Cabinet’s outreach to the region.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, MP

The health minister said approximately 14,000 adults that are eligible to be vaccinated have not taken any of the available vaccines at the vaccination sites set up across the region.

Dr. Anthony said, “you have something that can help to protect you and I want you to think about this and to encourage others.”

The minister disclosed that Region Two is the third least vaccinated region in Guyana and that all efforts should be made to combat this deadly disease so that lives can return to normalcy.

He added that though nearly 52 per cent of the individuals have taken the first dose, only 30 per cent have taken the second.

“I don’t think people understand the danger that they are putting themselves in when they don’t take the vaccine… we now have the Pfizer vaccine that is available and we want, if you want your children to go back to school to be in a safe environment, then they got to get the vaccine to be in that safe environment.”

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for public affairs, Kwame McCoy, MP

Dr. Anthony was accompanied by Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for public affairs, Kwame McCoy, MP, who noted that the outreach is indicative of the government’s zeal to make good on its commitment to all Guyanese.

“This is an obligation on our part as the servants of the people,” Minister McCoy told residents.

“We are not doing you a favour. So, this is a good opportunity for us to have a good interaction and to say from the inception of us coming into office for the last year, we have been hard at work in trying to make sure that we attend to the very important issues that affect you in the community.”

Issues such as sea defence, drainage and housing were discussed at the meetings chaired by the ministers.