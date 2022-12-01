EU Global Diaspora Facility to Provide Technical Support to Diaspora Unit

– in National Digitalisation Efforts

The European Union funded Global Diaspora Facility is currently in Guyana engaging Diaspora experts, Government Ministries, and key agencies on Government’s digital transformation.

The team comprises Charlotte Griffith, Communications Officer for the International Center for Migration Policy Development in Belgium and Dr. Agathe Randrianarisoa, Director, Senior Researcher/Consultant in Madagascar.

Through research and technical support, the objective is to prepare the Diaspora Unit to advocate for mainstreaming diaspora engagement into national digitalisation efforts.

To this end, meetings were held this week with key agencies, Government Ministries and Foreign Secretary, Mr. Robert Persaud who emphasised Government’s agenda towards Guyana’s digital transformation and how this project will enhance the services as well as the impact of digitalisation to the Guyanese Diaspora.

To gather data on the needs assessment of key agencies, this week also saw the EU Global Diaspora Facility interacting with the Guyana Revenue Authority, General Register Office, Central Immigration and Passport Office, Central Housing and Planning Authority, Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, Environmental Protection Agency and Immigration Support Services, among others.

The objective of this engagement is to conduct an analysis of the challenges, requirements for digital transformation and support for capacity development to ensure the Government’s drive towards world class service to the Diaspora is realised.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

