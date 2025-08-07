‘Everyone who is eligible will receive promotions’ – VP Jagdeo assures police ranks

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday sought to assure the thousands of eligible police men and women that they will receive promotions.

He expressed these reassurances as he told reporters that numerous officers have reached out to the government and President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali himself, to express their concerns about being overlooked.

On July 30, President Ali announced the promotion of some 2,000 ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), describing it as a major institutional reform that puts performance and integrity at the centre of police advancement.

According to Vice President Jagdeo, another 800 ranks will receive letters of promotion in the coming days.

“I want to assure all the police men and women…every who is eligible will receive the promotion and there shall be a review process for those who feel aggrieved [and] once confirm, they too will receive their promotion,” he told reporters at a party press conference on Thursday.

In his announcement, President Ali said that officers now have a greater incentive to stay the course, execute their duties with distinction, and uphold the law with integrity.

“We had people with more than 20 years of service retiring as Constables and Corporals,” he said, noting that the promotion will address this anomaly. The president went on to add that, “If we catch anybody doing anything illegal, taking anything you are not supposed to take, you are out of the post.”