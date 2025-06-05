‘Evidence of progress’ – VP Jagdeo says as new PAL series launched

Emphasises investment into public infrastructure as critical

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has begun the registration of motor vehicles under the new PAL series – just three months after rolling out its PAK series.

And, according to Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, this is a clear indication of increased economic activity and opportunities for Guyanese.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Based on reports, a car series covers 9,999 registrations. This means that between February and early June, a total of 9,999 vehicles were registered with the GRA, telling a powerful story.

Speaking on this at a press conference on Thursday, the vice president expressed, “if this is not a sign of prosperity or progress – nothing is. Because not all of these vehicles would come in for wealthy people; a lot of ordinary Guyanese are [now] acquiring more assets.”

VP Jagdeo contrasted this achievement with the opposition’s repeated calls to redirect all national budgetary allocations, particularly oil and gas revenues, directly to citizens, all while ignoring the need for long-term planning.

While they argue that too much is being spent on roads and highways, only 37 per cent of the budget comes from the proceeds in the oil and gas sector. These monies are then directed to critical services such as education, health and housing, VP Jagdeo explained.

Touching on the importance of infrastructure, the vice president reasoned that if the current trend continues, and 9,999 vehicles are imported every three months.

That level of growth in vehicle ownership, he said will then place significant pressure on the nation’s transportation network.

“If we don’t expand the infrastructure of the country to accommodate this, everyone of you would be frustrated… we are committed to expanding the infrastructure of the country [and] modernising it,” he affirmed.

The PAK series that was launched some three months ago

In addition, in just five years, public sector wages have increased by $105 billion annually. This means that over US$500 million more is going into the hands of teachers, nurses, police officers, and public servants every year, allowing them to increase their spending.

This year, the government has allocated $209 billion towards public infrastructure projects, including the construction of roads, highways and bridges across the country.

Also, plans are underway to expand the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and construct four-lane roads from Moleson Creek in Region Six, all the way to the CJIA in Region Four. These are all measures outlined in the PPP/C Administration’s 2020-2025 manifesto to build for the future.