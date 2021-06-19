Fellowship well back in operation following technical difficulties

Some 3500 households from Hague to La Union on the West Coast of Demerara will now have their water pressure restored to normalcy following the resleeving of the Fellowship well.

On Thursday, 10th June, the 47 year old well, which serves as one of the water sources for the Fellowship Water Treatment Plant, experienced a ruptured well casing and screen, resulting in residents experiencing a reduced level of service.

Since then, a team of Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) maintenance Engineers had been working assiduously to have it resleeved.

These works were successfully completed on Saturday, 19th June, therefore paving the way for the residents to enjoy their normal level of service after some 9 days. GWI wishes to thank those residents who were affected by these technical difficulties for the patience and understanding exercised during that period.